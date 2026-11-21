Vishnunagar Police used CCTV footage and technical analysis to trace the alleged theft network and recover stolen construction material and the vehicle used to transport it | File Photo

Dombivli, November 21, 2026: Vishnunagar Police have busted a theft racket involving 182 aluminium plates worth ₹14.80 lakh stolen from an under-construction building in the Mothagaon area of Dombivli West.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while one accused is still absconding. Police have recovered 87 stolen aluminium plates and a Tata Ace tempo allegedly used in the crime, collectively valued at ₹6.91 lakh.

#WATCH | Dombivli Construction Site Theft: Five Arrested For Stealing Aluminium Plates Worth ₹14.80 Lakh Reported by @AzmiJourno #MaharashtraNews #Dombivli #MumbaiNews #Mumbai https://t.co/xrFUmdtodz — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 21, 2026

The theft took place between October 20 and November 9, 2026, at the construction site of a new 12-storey building in Mothagaon. The stolen material consisted of Mivan aluminium plates used in construction work.

Following the discovery of the theft, site engineer Ruturaj Dnyaneshwar Patil lodged a complaint at Vishnunagar Police Station. Accordingly, a case was registered under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

CCTV Footage Helps Crack Case

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the construction site and surrounding areas. The footage helped investigators identify the vehicle allegedly used to transport the stolen material. By tracing the vehicle and its owner, police arrested a scrap dealer. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed the involvement of his accomplices in the theft.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amitkumar Jayram Shilpkar (22), Rahul Prahlad Pagi (19), Aditya Manesh Khanjode (20), Prakash Ramchandra Gholap (31) and Sagar Manohar Ghatal (31). The arrested persons include four alleged thieves and a scrap dealer suspected of purchasing or dealing with the stolen material.

87 Aluminium Plates And Tempo Recovered

Police subsequently recovered 87 aluminium plates along with a Tata Ace tempo bearing registration number MH 04 MR 4464. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at ₹6.91 lakh. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining stolen plates worth several lakh rupees.

The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody. Police are now searching for the sixth accused and investigating the disposal of the remaining stolen material.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III Kalyan, Atul Zende. Assistant Police Inspector Abhijit More, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shakeel Jamadar and cyber expert Aniket Yadav played key roles in cracking the case.

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Key Details Of The Theft Case

Theft: 182 aluminium plates stolen from a construction site in Mothagaon, Dombivli West.

Total value: ₹14,80,500.

Arrests: Five accused arrested; one still absconding.

Recovery: 87 stolen aluminium plates recovered.

Vehicle seized: Tata Ace tempo (MH 04 MR 4464).

Total seizure: Property worth ₹6.91 lakh.

Investigation: CCTV footage and technical analysis helped crack the case.

Police station: Vishnunagar Police Station, Dombivli.

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