Dombivli Corporator Dr Sunita Patil Scripts History, Becomes First Civic Representative To Reach Everest Base Camp |

Dombivli: Bringing pride to Dombivli, municipal corporator Dr Sunita Patil has scripted history by successfully completing the challenging trek to Everest Base Camp at an altitude of 5,364 metres. She is the first corporator from Dombivli to achieve the feat as part of an expedition organised by the Mountaineers Association Dombivli (MAD), which overcame heavy snowfall and unpredictable weather to complete the Himalayan mission.

13-Member Team Completes Expedition

Led by MAD president Satish Gaikwad and secretary Dilip Bhagat, the expedition was conducted from September 24 to October 9. Despite difficult weather conditions and persistent snowfall, the 13-member team successfully completed the demanding trek, marking another milestone for the Dombivli-based mountaineering organisation.

The expedition included experienced trekkers Devdatta Digwadekar, Pratik Digwadekar, Manish Kharat, Jyoti Joshi, Maya Digwadekar Nair, Abhijit Kulkarni, Ram Ganpati, Vishwas Joshi, Kaivalya Modak, Sadanand Dandekar, Padmakar Gaikwad and Dr Patil.

Third Major Himalayan Expedition

For Dr Patil the achievement marks her third major Himalayan expedition. Her successful completion of the trek highlights her commitment to mountaineering alongside her responsibilities as an elected representative. Reaching Everest Base Camp requires considerable physical endurance, preparation and the ability to adapt to rapidly changing mountain conditions.

The MAD team members had previously undertaken several challenging Himalayan treks, including the Chadar Trek, Markha Valley, Satopanth, Tapovan and the Valley of Flowers. Their prior experience in high-altitude trekking proved valuable in navigating the demanding conditions encountered during the latest expedition.

Dr Patil received a warm welcome and congratulations upon returning after the successful mission. Her achievement has added a distinctive milestone to Dombivli's civic and mountaineering landscape, demonstrating that the pursuit of challenging outdoor goals can go hand in hand with public service.

The successful expedition also marks another accomplishment for MAD, which continues to encourage mountaineering and participation in demanding Himalayan treks. Dr Patil's feat stands out as a significant personal achievement, making her the first Dombivli corporator to reach Everest Base Camp.

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