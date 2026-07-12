Dombivli Building Fraud Case: FIR Filed Over Alleged Fake Zilla Parishad Documents And Forgery | Representational Image

Dombivli: In a shocking case of alleged land and document fraud, an illegal residential building in Dombivli was allegedly projected as a legally authorised structure using forged documents bearing a fake seal and fabricated signatures of the Zilla Parishad. Following a complaint by local residents, the Manpada Police have registered an FIR against four persons and launched an investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

Buyers Allegedly Lured With Promises Of Legal Residential Construction

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly sold plots to buyers under the pretext of constructing a residential building on land where a chawl previously existed in the Manpada area of Dombivli. To convince banks and government authorities that the construction was legal, forged documents carrying a fake Zilla Parishad seal and fabricated signatures were allegedly prepared and used.

The accused have been identified as Ramchandra Mane, Laxman Misal, Mohan lal Chaudhary, and Ramdas Tekale. A case has been registered against all four at the Manpada Police Station under relevant sections dealing with forgery, cheating, and the use of fabricated documents. Police said the investigation is underway.

Loan Transfer Verification Exposes Alleged Document Fraud

The alleged fraud came to light after complainant Prerna Jadhav attempted to transfer her father's home loan to another bank in order to avail a lower rate of interest. During the verification process, officials at the new bank reportedly found discrepancies in the submitted documents.

A detailed scrutiny revealed that the Zilla Parishad seal and signatures appearing on the papers were allegedly forged. The bank refused to process the loan transfer and informed the family about the suspected forgery, prompting them to approach the police.

Police Probe Extent Of Alleged Property Fraud Network

Based on the complaint, police have begun examining the authenticity of the documents and are expected to verify whether similar forged papers were used in other property transactions linked to the same accused.

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Residents have alleged that the accused enjoyed political patronage, which enabled them to carry out the alleged fraud without facing immediate action. They have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation to identify everyone involved in the racket and to determine whether officials or other intermediaries played any role.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the use of forged government documents in property transactions and the need for stricter verification of building approvals before banks sanction or transfer housing loans.

Officials from the Manpada Police Station said further investigation is in progress, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected.

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