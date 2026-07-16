Dombivli: Bajrang Dal Office-Bearer Booked For Allegedly Sending Obscene Videos To Woman Activist | File Pic (Representational Image)

Dombivli: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through political and social circles in Dombivli, the Ramnagar Police have registered an FIR against a Bajrang Dal office-bearer for allegedly sending obscene videos to a woman activist associated with the same organisation. The complainant, who is actively involved in social campaigns and women's awareness initiatives, has accused the office-bearer of deliberately sending explicit content to her personal mobile phone with the intention of harassing and mentally disturbing her.

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Karan Ullanghan An FIR has been registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, and an investigation is currently underway.

The complainant is a well-known Bajrang Dal woman activist from Dombivli who has actively participated in several social campaigns, particularly those concerning women's safety and alleged "love jihad" cases. Police said she approached the Ramnagar Police Station after allegedly receiving obscene videos from the accused on her personal mobile number.

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In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused, who also holds a responsible position within the organisation, intentionally sent the objectionable videos to cause mental harassment and intimidate her. Disturbed by the incident, she immediately approached the police and submitted a written complaint seeking legal action.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Ramnagar Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Officers are currently verifying the digital evidence, including the alleged videos, mobile communication records and other electronic material submitted by the complainant.

Police sources said the accused has been questioned as part of the investigation. Officials are also examining whether additional provisions of law may be invoked depending on the findings of the digital forensic examination.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion because both the complainant and the accused are reportedly associated with the same organisation. The case has raised serious questions within local political and social circles, with many expressing concern over the allegations involving a senior office-bearer.

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Police officials have maintained that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and have refrained from making any detailed comments on the merits of the case. They have urged the public not to speculate or draw conclusions until the investigation is completed.

The Ramnagar Police are continuing their probe to establish the complete sequence of events, verify the authenticity of the electronic evidence and determine the circumstances under which the alleged obscene videos were sent. Further legal action will be initiated based on the outcome of the investigation.

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