Mahadev Probe: ED Questions TV Host Shefali Bagga Over Alleged Betting App Links

ED Questions TV Host Shefali Bagga In Mahadev Probe Over Alleged Betting App Links | File Photo

Mumbai, July 16: Television host and former reality show contestant Shefali Bagga appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Raipur Zonal Office on Thursday for questioning in connection with the agency's money laundering probe into the alleged Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate.

ED Questions Television Host

According to officials familiar with the investigation, Bagga is alleged to be a close associate of Khanjan Jagdish Kumar Thakkar, whom the ED describes as a key figure in the Mahadev betting network and one of its principal hawala operators responsible for routing funds generated through the illegal betting business.

Officials said Bagga joined the investigation only after being served a fresh summons on Thursday morning. Officials said she had not appeared despite multiple earlier summons issued by the agency.

Investigators alleged that Bagga had become one of the public faces of Mahadev betting applications and allegedly operated from overseas locations, including Dubai and London. The ED claimed to have recovered digital evidence, including promotional pages and social media content, purportedly showing Bagga endorsing the betting platforms, encouraging users to join them and sharing betting-related tips.

Probe Into Financial Links

The agency further alleged that Bagga operated a Telegram channel used as an unregulated, end-to-end encrypted hub to distribute illegal betting codes, promotion links and tips.

Officials said the ED is probing whether Bagga's association with Thakkar extended beyond promotional activities and whether she received any financial benefits from him or entities allegedly connected to the Mahadev betting syndicate.

According to the ED, Thakkar managed hawala transactions that facilitated the movement of betting proceeds and maintained financial links with several promoters, agents and influencers who allegedly helped expand the reach of betting applications in India despite the platforms being operated from overseas.

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Investigation Continues

The questioning is part of the ED's ongoing money laundering probe into the Mahadev Online Book case, in which the agency has alleged that the betting syndicate operated through a network of offshore platforms, hawala channels and promoters to facilitate illegal betting and route proceeds of crime.

Bagga's response to the ED's allegations was not immediately available till the time of publication.

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