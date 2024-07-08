'Doles Targeting Women Will Stop In 2 To 3 Months,' Says Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray

UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accused the Eknath Shinde government of luring women voters with the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls and asserted the initiative will stop in two to three months.

Addressing party workers at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, he also renewed his demand to waive farm loans in line with the government's announcement of a scheme to write off the electricity bills of farmers.

Uddhav also sought a satisfactory solution on the Maratha and OBC reservation from the government. He claimed that the Mahayuti government will not come into power again and if it comes, then they will wrap up the Ladki Bahin Scheme.

Sops Announced In The Budget

In the budget tabled in the assembly last week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced sops ahead of state polls, which are likely to be held in October and November. Uddhav alleged that this government has nothing to offer to the people. It is a 'jumlebaz' government, Mahayuti government is encouraging quarrels among communities. He requested people to not fight each other on caste and ensured them that he was with them for their lawful demands.

“You come up with a reasonable and comprehensive solution, I will support you,” Uddhav Thackeray said to the government. Uddhav also appealed to the government to convene meetings with OBC activist Laxman Hake and Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and advised to tell them the truth about whether the government can give reservation to them. “Why government is playing with the lives of these people?” Uddhav asked.

Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Driving A Wedge Between Castes In Maharashtra

Thackeray accused the BJP of driving a wedge between castes in Maharashtra.

“I appeal to the Maratha, OBC and Dhangar activists not to fight each other. If lakhs of people can come together to celebrate the World Cup victory then can't we come for our lawful rights?” asked Uddhav.

Uddhav also appealed to the activists of all communities to come together and hold meetings with the CM and DCM. If there is a need to increase the limit of reservation percentage then inform them to pass a resolution in assembly and send it to the Parliament for further action. I will support the said resolution unconditionally, he added.

While targeting Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Uddhav alleged that they had stolen the victory. They stole symbol, name and used Balasaheb Thackeray to win the Lok Sabha election.