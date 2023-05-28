Dog trainer turns predator: Navi Mumbai man booked for molesting woman during training sessions

File (Representational Pic)

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman during visits to her house for training her dog, informed an official on Sunday.

The alleged offence was committed over the past two moths, he said.

The accused used to go to the 20-year-old victim's house at Digha to train her dog and ask her for water to drink, the official from Rabale police station said.

Accused threatened victim with dire consequences

As per the woman's complaint, the accused, after being served water, allegedly touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed about the offence to anyone, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)