'Doesn't Deserve To Be Minister': AIMIM's Waris Pathan Slams Nitesh Rane For Comparing Owaisi To Osama Bin Laden; Seeks Immediate Removal |

Mumbai: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after Waris Pathan launched a sharp counterattack on Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane over his controversial remarks comparing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to former Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Reacting strongly to the statement, Pathan demanded Rane’s immediate removal from the Maharashtra cabinet and accused him of spreading hate and communal tension. “Who are they to make such statements? We appeal to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to remove him immediately,” Pathan said while speaking to the media.

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The AIMIM leader further questioned how a minister could make such remarks against a five-time Member of Parliament. “How can a person say this about a 5-term MP? Go ban your shakhas who are spreading hate, misinformation and triggering riots,” Pathan added.

Rane's Controversial Remarks On AIMIM & Owaisi

The controversy began after Rane, while addressing reporters on Sunday, accused All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen of functioning like a 'terrorist organisation.' He alleged that the activities once carried out by Al-Qaeda were now being pursued politically through AIMIM under Owaisi’s leadership. “AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. The work Osama bin Laden used to do through Al-Qaeda is now being done by Asaduddin Owaisi through AIMIM,” Rane had said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane says, "AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. There is no difference whatsoever between Osama bin Laden and Asaduddin Owaisi. The very work that Osama bin Laden used to carry out through Al-Qaeda is precisely what Asaduddin Owaisi is… pic.twitter.com/zjEf6ZL3aX — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

Rane also criticised AIMIM’s political role and questioned the party’s developmental contribution in areas represented by its leaders. He further claimed that the party’s agenda revolved around promoting “Jihad” and demanded that AIMIM be banned in the same way as the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The remarks came amid the ongoing investigation into the Nashik TCS religious coercion and sexual harassment case involving accused Nida Khan. The controversy intensified after allegations surfaced that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel had allegedly sheltered Khan while she was absconding.

The escalating verbal clash between BJP and AIMIM leaders has now intensified political tensions in Maharashtra, with opposition leaders demanding action against Rane over his remarks.