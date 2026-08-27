‘Do Not Fear, Government Is With You’: Fadnavis Speaks On Video Call To Maharashtra Tourists Stranded In Nepal After Flash Floods |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday held a video call with tourists from Maharashtra who are stranded in Nepal amid the devastating flood situation. After speaking to them and understanding their situation, Fadnavis reassured them, saying, “Do not fear, the government is with you.”

Fadnavis also assured the stranded tourists that necessary instructions had been issued to the administration to ensure their safe return to Maharashtra. He further said that he had been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to follow up on efforts to prioritise their evacuation and safe return.

Safety of citizens top priority

According to reports, Fadnavis also spoke with Nepal MP Sandeep Rana regarding the situation. He told the tourists that the safety of Maharashtra's citizens was the government's top priority and that all possible efforts were being made to bring them home safely.

Nearly 359 reportedly killed

Meanwhile, the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal on Wednesday have reportedly killed nearly 359 people, while around 910 remain missing or unaccounted for. Search and rescue operations are continuing amid warnings of another potential flood threat from a newly formed lake upstream of the Lhende River.

According to the latest reports, Chitwan has recorded the highest number of casualties, with 132 bodies recovered, followed by Nawalparasi East with 82, Dhading with 33, Gorkha with 30, Nuwakot with 28, Tanahun with 22, Rasuwa with 17 and Nawalparasi West with 15.

Security personnel among missing

Among those reported missing or out of contact are 28 Nepal Police personnel, 44 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

The flash floods along the Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border in the Rasuwagadhi area, along with flooding in other parts of Nepal, have caused extensive loss of life and damaged settlements and critical infrastructure.

Rescue operations continue

Security personnel and rescue teams continue to search for missing people, evacuate residents from vulnerable areas and deliver essential relief supplies.

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