Do Not Dilute OBC Quota, Bhujbal Warns Mahayuti Govt Of Street Agitation | ANI

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday warned the Mahayuti government against making any compromise on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation while considering the demands of the Maratha community.

Bhujbal said that if decisions affecting the rights of OBCs were taken or their issues ignored, he would not hesitate to take to the streets and launch an agitation.

His warning came against the backdrop of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s ongoing hunger strike and the government’s efforts to address the Maratha community’s demands, including assurances regarding Kunbi-Maratha certificates. Bhujbal expressed strong displeasure over the stand taken by some ministers and legislators from the Mahayuti on caste validity certificates.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says, "The point is that regarding the Kunbi and Maratha communities—they are not the same; Marathas and Kunbis are distinct... Legally, the Kunbi community does fall under the OBC category. However, I oppose those who are not… pic.twitter.com/Abp1Fghvuk — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

Bhujbal raises OBC reservation concerns

Speaking to reporters, Bhujbal said caste scrutiny committees perform an important legal function and should not be subjected to political pressure. Referring to the cancellation of caste validity certificates of four corporators in Mumbai, which resulted in them losing their posts, he questioned whether certificates rejected by scrutiny committees would now be “corrected” under political pressure.

Bhujbal also questioned allegations of manipulation of documents being used to establish Kunbi status. He asked whether the government would accept altered or suspicious documents and warned that ignoring the political strength of the OBC community could prove costly for the Mahayuti.

Budget allocation and ministry demand

He also raised concerns over what he described as an imbalance in budgetary allocations. Bhujbal claimed that Rs 750 crore had been allocated to the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation for the Maratha community, while only Rs 5 crore had been earmarked for OBC welfare. He said he had walked out of a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee in protest against the alleged disparity.

Bhujbal also opposed discussions about setting up a separate ministry for the Maratha-Kunbi community, saying that if such ministries were created, every community would have to be given a separate ministry.

Demand for reservation clarity

He clarified that he was not opposed to issuing certificates on the basis of valid and official documents, but maintained that no community could be given benefits by reducing or eliminating the OBC quota. He also sought clarity from the government on how a candidate could simultaneously claim benefits under OBC, SEBC and EWS reservation categories.

Bhujbal further questioned the authority of the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Maratha reservation. He asked who had empowered the panel to issue directions at the local level or issue government resolutions.

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Jarange Patil responds to Bhujbal

Warning that any move to ignore OBC concerns or undermine their reservation would lead to a confrontation, Bhujbal’s remarks have put the Mahayuti government under fresh political pressure from within its own alliance.

Thereafter, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Friday launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, accusing him of using the OBC cause for personal gain.

Reacting to Bhujbal’s warning, Jarange said Bhujbal should stop opposing the demands of the Maratha community and questioned his criticism of the government’s efforts to address the issue.

“Why are you jealous of Maratha children?” Jarange asked, alleging that Bhujbal had “devoured” funds meant for the OBC community and also made serious allegations concerning the Maharashtra Sadan. He claimed that the OBC community was now aware of Bhujbal’s conduct.

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Political attacks intensify

Jarange also took a swipe at Bhujbal over his political affiliations, alleging that he had changed political sides depending on the circumstances. He said people had witnessed how Bhujbal had been associated with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and later joined the Mahayuti, and how he had at times aligned himself with NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

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