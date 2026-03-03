 'Do Not Bring Foreign Conflicts Here’: Shia Leader In Mumbai Condemns Protests Over Khamenei Death, Urges Loyalty To Nation
Maulana Hasan Ali Rajani, Vice President of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, condemned protests held by sections of the Shia community following the reported death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Speaking in Mumbai, he urged people to keep foreign disputes within their own countries and remain loyal to India.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
In Mumbai, Maulana Hasan Ali Rajani, Vice President of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, spoke out against protests organised by sections of the Shia community following reports surrounding Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Expressing sympathy for those who lost their lives, Rajani said, “We offer our condolences to those who died there, and we share their grief. But every country should keep its disputes within its own country and not bring them elsewhere.”

Criticism Of Global Demonstrations

He strongly criticised demonstrations taking place in different parts of the world. “We strongly condemn the protests taking place across the world today, whether they are in India or Pakistan, because those who are dying are not our leaders,” he said.

Rajani also stated that Shias around the world respect Ayatollah Ali al Sistani of Iraq but do not respect any cleric from Iran. He alleged that money was being used to mobilise people for political reasons and to incite protests internationally, which he said was disturbing the global atmosphere.

Call For National Loyalty

Urging restraint, Rajani appealed to the community to prioritise national loyalty. “We urge everyone to remain loyal to their countries and keep their country’s affairs confined to their own,” he said.

His remarks come amid heightened sensitivities around international political developments and their local repercussions. The statement has triggered discussion within sections of the community, with some backing his call for restraint and others debating the broader implications of the issue.

