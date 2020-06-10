DM has spoken from personal experience, chides Nawab Malik

Shiv Sena’s ruling partner, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has rebuked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his recent statement comparing Maharashtra’s governance to a circus. Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik, who is also the party’s spokesman, snubbed Singh and found it ironic that a minister in the government run by a ringmaster had called the democratically run Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government a circus.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is speaking from his experience as he is part of the government run by a ringmaster,’’ said Malik. He further stated it is ridiculous on the part of Singh to term the democratically run government a circus.

Malik reminded Singh that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has hailed the state government’s job in handling the present coronavirus pandemic. “The Maharashtra government is doing a good job in fighting against the virus,’’ he noted.

Singh, on Monday, had slammed the MVA government for the way it is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. "It looks like the situation in Maharashtra is more of a circus than a government. It is highly unfortunate to see the state crawling despite having a strong leadership of NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Singh said while addressing a virtual rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from Maharashtra.

Singh’s move to target the MVA government comes on the heels of the state BJP stepping up its attack to expose lapses in the fight against COVID-19. Last week, its national president JP Nadda had said that the party had received a mandate to form the government, but Shiv Sena ditched it after the assembly poll.