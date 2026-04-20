DJ Set Collapses Under Crowd Pressure During Procession In Mumbra; 7-8 People Fall - WATCH VIDEO | NextMinute News

Mumbai: A video from Mumbra has gone viral showing a large DJ setup collapsing during a procession, allegedly under excessive load and crowd pressure, causing around seven to eight people standing and dancing around it on the vehicles carrying it to lose balance and fall as well.

According to a video shared by NextMinute News, the incident took place during a Sandal procession organised as part of the annual Urs of Khwaja Fakhruddin Shah Baba in the Amrut Nagar area of Mumbra on Thursday evening.

Mumbra,Thane - A major accident occurred during a Sandal procession organised as part of the annual Urs of Khwaja Fakhruddin Shah Baba in the Amrut Nagar area of Mumbra on Thursday.The incident took place when a large DJ sound system collapsed under excessive load and crowd… pic.twitter.com/TtgaPLQB6A — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 20, 2026

The visuals show a DJ set mounted on a vehicle with around seven to eight people surrounding the system and dancing while music blares from the speakers. Fireworks can also be seen going off, while several others are seen dancing behind the vehicle as the procession moves through the area.

As the group continues dancing around the set, the speaker suddenly topples onto the road. This also caused those standing around it to fall as well. In the aftermath of the collapse, panic grips all those who are present nearby, with several people seen running away from the fallen speaker.

The incident has once again brought attention to concerns surrounding loud music, overloading, and safety arrangements at such public events.

It also raises questions about whether adequate precautions were in place during the procession, especially when heavy sound equipment was being carried on vehicles with people dancing around it.

Such mishaps, as the visuals suggest, could potentially be avoided if the necessary safety measures are ensured in advance.

Driverless BEST Bus Rolls Back Near Bhandup Railway Station, Hits Stall

A driverless electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) rolled backwards and crashed into a food stall outside Bhandup railway station on Sunday afternoon, sparking panic in the busy area.

According to a Mid-day report, the parked BEST electric bus, bearing registration number MH-01 CV 8736, suddenly began moving in reverse while no driver was at the wheel. The unmanned vehicle rolled down the road and crashed into a nearby stall, alarming pedestrians and vendors present at the spot.

A CCTV video of the incident, which is now circulating widely on social media, shows the bus moving backwards unexpectedly as people run to save themselves. A few pedestrians were seen narrowly escaping before the vehicle rammed into the stall. Soon after the crash, a crowd gathered at the scene as bystanders rushed forward to check what had happened.

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