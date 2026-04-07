Dixit Solanki Death Case: Bombay HC Directs DNA Test At FSL Kalina, Orders DDG Shipping To Hand Over Remains

Bombay High Court orders DNA testing of seafarer Dixit Solanki’s remains to resolve identification delay | File Photo

Mumbai, April 7: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Deputy Director General of Shipping to collect the mortal remains of seafarer Dixit Solanki, who was killed in a suspected drone boat attack off the Oman coast, and hand them over to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina for a DNA test.

HC directs DNA testing amid identification issues

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad ordered that the report, once received, be handed over to Dixit’s family.

The HC passed the order after being informed that Dixit’s mortal remains had reached India on Sunday; however, his family has not yet been able to take custody due to identification issues.

Family seeks time-bound forensic report

Appearing for the family, advocate Pradnya Talekar urged the court to set a time limit for the FSL to prepare the report. The bench, however, did not issue such directions.

Solanki, who worked as an oiler aboard the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom, was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck the vessel amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. He is believed to be the first Indian casualty linked to the maritime conflict in the region.

Family moves court citing lack of communication

His father, Amratlal Solanki (64), and his daughter, Mitali Solanki (33), had moved the court last week, alleging a lack of clear communication from authorities and seeking access to investigation and forensic records related to the incident. The petition claimed that despite nearly a month having passed, the family has struggled to obtain definitive information.

HC questions decision to send remains to Hyderabad

During the hearing on Tuesday, advocate Rui Rodrigues, appearing for the Union of India, informed the bench that letters had been written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Director of the FSL in Hyderabad to undertake the DNA testing, as the required expertise was not available locally.

He added that the remains were currently with an undertaker and that steps were being taken to ensure their dignified handling before being handed over to the family.

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The bench questioned the Union’s decision to send the remains to the FSL in Hyderabad when a facility was available in Mumbai.

The bench then directed the DDG, Shipping, to hand over the remains to the FSL, Mumbai. It further directed that once the report is received by the DDG, Shipping, a copy be provided to the family.

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