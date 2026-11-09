Diwali Pollution Hits Mumbai Metropolitan Region As Nerul AQI Touches 567, Kharghar 462; Activists Raise Alarm |

Mumbai: The aftermath of Diwali celebrations has left several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) grappling with alarming air pollution levels, with local monitoring readings in Navi Mumbai recording particularly sharp spikes following hours of incessant firecracker bursting.

Nerul Records AQI Of 567, Kharghar Touches 462

Activist monitoring the aqi levels of the city were alarmed to find Nerul recording an AQI of 567, while Kharghar registered 462 at around 11.41 pm on Sunday, November 8, with both readings reported in the hazardous category by the monitoring sources cited. " I have taken screenshot of these alarming reading and it has since become major point of discussion," said an.activist shweta Patil

The deterioration was not restricted to Navi Mumbai. Mumbai recorded an AQI of 278 at 9.34 pm, while Thane registered 298 at 9.39 pm, according to live readings reported by AQI.in. Likewise Kalyan's AQI climbed to 416 at 11.10 pm, placing it in the hazardous category on the reporting platform. The associated PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations in Kalyan stood at 271 and 327 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

Nerul PM10 Concentration Reaches 428 As Fireworks Continue Past Midnight

The Nerul reading was accompanied by a PM10 concentration of 428 at around 1 am of Monday, indicating a significant particulate pollution burden. Residents in several neighbourhoods reportedly continued bursting firecrackers well past midnight and into the early hours, with environmental activists expressing concern over the disregard for public health, wildlife and the environment.

NatConnect Director Slams Firecracker Bursting At 4 AM

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar expressed disgust over the prolonged celebrations, saying he had heard fireworks as early as 4 am on Monday.

“What can be done if people at large have decided to ruin themselves? I heard fireworks at 4 am on Monday. That's disgusting,” he said.

Kumar said he had been tracking the AQI map of India and was disturbed by the pollution levels reflected across the country.

“At 4 am, the map did not represent shining India but terrible air quality, with red dots everywhere,” he said.

Activist Questions Late-Night Diwali Celebrations

Questioning the need for celebrations to continue through the night, Kumar said fireworks were still being burst until 4.30 am.

“What kind of a Diwali is this? We have decided to ruin ourselves, but why hurt the voiceless animals and birds? Stupidity has no limits,” he said.

Responding to arguments around religious sentiments, Kumar said compassion towards living beings was an essential principle across religions.

“If you talk about religious sentiments, all religions — topping with Hinduism — preach against Jeeva Hinsa. At least that was what we learnt in our childhood,” he said.

'Firecracker Bursting Has Become A Show-Off,' Says Activist

Activist Deepak Singh said the increasing use of firecrackers had turned a festival of joy into an occasion for showmanship, with consequences extending beyond human health.

“Diwali is a festival of joy and happiness, but bursting more and more crackers has become a show-off and ultimately damages the entire ecosystem,” he said.

Asthma Patients, Senior Citizens And Children Face Greater Health Risks

Singh said the pollution had become severe enough to cause breathing difficulties among residents, with people suffering from asthma, senior citizens, infants and toddlers being particularly vulnerable.

“People must think about the environment and stop bursting heavy crackers in huge amounts. Small crackers are okay, but they must understand that bursting crackers on Diwali has nothing to do with religion,” he said.

Calling for greater individual and collective responsibility, Singh urged people to celebrate the festival through traditional practices rather than excessive fireworks.

“We must act with individual and social responsibility and celebrate the festival with joy and happiness by sharing sweets and lighting diyas, not by polluting the air,” he said.

Meanwhile, monitoring data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Mumbai Air Quality Early Warning System on November 9 showed that pollution remained elevated at several MMR stations the following morning. At 11 am, the system recorded an AQI of 231 at CBD Belapur, 210 at Nerul, 190 at Sanpada, 155 at Tondare-Taloja and 86 at Kalamboli. In the wider metropolitan region, Bhiwandi's Gokul Nagar recorded 189, while Kalyan's Khadakpada registered 120.

The contrasting readings across locations underline the localised nature of pollution and the importance of monitoring station-specific data. While wind movement and atmospheric conditions influence the dispersal of pollutants, the concentration of particulate matter following firecracker emissions remains a concern.

The concerns have also coincided with regulatory action in the neighbouring district. Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal has imposed a complete ban on rockets and similar aerial firecrackers across Thane district from November 9, 2026, to January 8, 2027, citing recurring fire incidents and threats to public safety.

Environmental activists say that beyond restrictions and enforcement, citizens need to recognise the consequences of excessive firecracker use and take responsibility for protecting the air they breathe and the ecosystem they share.

Nmmc too issued advisory asking residents to show caution in terms of bursting crackers. " I have also sought from the police department to patrol area to enforce that after 10 pm crackers are not burst," said the municipal commissioner Kailas shinde.

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