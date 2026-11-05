Diwali Firecrackers Record Lowest Noise Levels In 20 Years, Testing Reveals Significant Drop In Sound Pollution | File Pic

Mumbai: Noise levels from Diwali firecrackers being sold this year are the lowest recorded in the 20 years since testing began, according to a joint assessment by anti-noise campaigner Awaaz Foundation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The tests found that noise levels from all 17 firecrackers sampled were below 100 decibels (dB), a significant decline from the highest level of 142.6 dB, recorded at the Wadala Truck Terminus on September 8, 2006.

"It is a massive change over 20 years," said Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation.

Testing Reveals Labelling Compliance Gaps

The testing, conducted on Thursday at the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) Ground in Chembur, revealed varying levels of compliance with environmental guidelines, chemical composition disclosure requirements and mandatory QR coding among leading firecracker manufacturers.

The assessment examined noise levels, chemical composition and label authenticity to determine whether products met the 'green cracker' criteria prescribed by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI).

While several products recorded relatively low noise levels, multiple brands failed to print mandatory decibel limits on their packaging.

Popular products, including Jungle, 7th Sense, Solar Laser, Power Point (Pyrotechnics), Tri Colour Fountains and 10K, did not carry decibel limit markings on their packaging.

Noise Levels Vary Across Firecrackers

Recorded sound levels varied significantly across the samples. The 10K brand recorded the highest noise level at 99.3 dB, followed by Bhavikji and Mercury Achilles, both of which recorded peak levels of 98.7 dB. Lighter products, such as Tim Tim Deluxe Flower Pot, registered noise levels ranging from 61.1 to 72.3 dB.

Chemical Formulations And Disclosure Concerns

The testing also revealed variations in the chemical formulations used by manufacturers. Standard oxidisers and fuels, primarily potassium nitrate, sulphur and aluminium powder, remained the main components of most products. Other compounds, including sodium nitrate, strontium nitrate, magnalium and bismuth oxide, were used to produce specific visual and colour effects.

Some brands claiming compliance with environmental standards had incorporated CSIR-NEERI additives and zeolites, in concentrations of up to 25%, to suppress particulate emissions. However, high-intensity products such as 10K, Super Mix and Jumbo Black did not disclose their chemical compositions, in violation of mandatory labelling requirements.

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Barium Concerns And Further Chemical Testing

The disclosure of chemical composition marks a significant change from last year, when a majority of the 25 samples tested were found to contain barium, a toxic chemical. Excessive exposure to barium can lower potassium levels in the blood (hypokalaemia), potentially causing cardiovascular and muscular complications, including tachycardia, fluctuations in blood pressure, muscle weakness and paralysis, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

This year, none of the labels on the tested firecrackers declared the presence of barium or other such chemicals. However, Abdulali cautioned that the actual chemical composition of the products was yet to be established.

"We do not know the exact chemical composition of the firecrackers except for the disclosure on the labels," she said, adding that chemical testing would be conducted to verify whether the manufacturers had accurately disclosed the ingredients.

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