Diwali 2026: Pistachio And Date Prices Double, Making Festive Gifting Costlier In Mumbai

Rising dry-fruit prices are prompting corporate buyers to reduce Diwali gift-basket quantities and consider more affordable seed-based alternatives | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 22: Diwali gifting is getting more expensive this year, with pistachio and date prices doubling and several other dry fruits becoming costlier by up to 35% compared with last year.

Rising import costs, supply disruptions and higher transportation expenses are prompting corporate companies to reduce gift basket quantities and consider seeds as more affordable alternatives.

Pistachios, which were selling at around Rs 900 per kg last Diwali, now cost Rs 1,800 per kg, while dates have risen from Rs 250 to Rs 500 per kg. Almond prices have increased from Rs 800 to Rs 1,100 per kg.

Cashews are selling at Rs 900–Rs 1,200 per kg, compared with Rs 850–Rs 1,000 last year. Walnuts cost Rs 1,100–Rs 1,400 per kg, while figs are priced between Rs 600 and Rs 1,200 per kg.

According to traders, these are indicative wholesale prices, with premium-quality dry fruits costing considerably more depending on their origin, size, grade and processing.

Import Costs And Supply Disruptions Drive Prices Up

Shankar Thakkar, national secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, higher freight charges and the weakening rupee had contributed to the price rise. The increase has forced corporate buyers to reconsider their festive gifting budgets.

Companies are increasingly opting for pumpkin, watermelon, sunflower and chia seeds to keep gifting costs under control. According to Thakkar, demand for seeds as gifting items has risen by around 30% compared with last year, as companies seek relatively affordable alternatives that are also perceived as healthy.

Corporate Buyers Reduce Gift Basket Quantities

Yogesh Ganatra, president of the Mumbai Mewa Masala Merchant Association, said corporate buyers had started enquiring about prices and negotiating gift packages. With most companies working within fixed budgets, they are reducing the weight of gift baskets or replacing expensive varieties with more affordable options.

Cashews continue to attract demand because their prices remain comparatively competitive, while walnuts and figs are also being considered for gift packs.

Global Factors Push Dry Fruit Prices Higher

Gunjan Jain, president of the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India), said prices of major dry fruits, including almonds, pistachios, raisins and walnuts, had reached record levels.

India imports most of its almonds from the United States, where lower production and shipment delays have reportedly affected availability. Dates, largely sourced from the Middle East, have also become costlier amid higher procurement and transportation expenses. Geopolitical tensions involving the US and Iran, rising crude oil prices and a weaker rupee have added to import costs.

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Traders Expect Diwali Sales To Hold Steady

Despite the price surge, traders expect Diwali sales to remain broadly comparable to last year, although higher costs and market competition could squeeze profit margins, Thakkar said.

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