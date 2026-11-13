Diwali 2026: Mumbai Records Over 9,500 Two-Wheeler Registrations In First 10 Days Of November As Festive Vehicle Sales Surge

Two-wheelers dominate Mumbai's festive vehicle registrations, with Wadala RTO recording the highest overall numbers | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 13, 2026: Diwali continued to be an auspicious time for vehicle purchases in Mumbai, with thousands of new vehicles registered across the city’s Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the first 10 days of November.

Two-wheelers accounted for the bulk of the registrations, indicating that personal mobility remains a priority for buyers. The Wadala RTO recorded the highest number of registrations at 3,538 vehicles between November 1 and 10, according to Transport Department data.

Two-Wheelers Lead Festive Registrations

The figures show that the festive season continues to drive demand in Mumbai’s automobile market, with buyers timing their purchases around occasions such as Dhanteras and Lakshmi Pujan. At the Wadala RTO, 2,977 two-wheelers and 561 cars were registered during the period.

The Tardeo RTO recorded 2,222 two-wheelers and 588 cars, while Borivali registered 2,088 two-wheelers and 575 cars. Across these three RTOs, more than 7,200 two-wheelers were registered, considerably higher than the number of four-wheelers.

The trend suggests that two-wheelers continue to be the preferred choice for a large section of Mumbai buyers, particularly those looking for convenient and relatively affordable personal transport.

However, the numbers also indicate that demand for cars remained healthy during the festive period. Many customers reportedly planned their purchases in advance to take delivery on an auspicious day, making the festival period an important sales window for automobile dealers.

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Andheri Records 99 Registrations In One Day

The Andheri RTO recorded 99 vehicle registrations on November 8 alone. However, its consolidated data for the November 1-10 period was not available at the time of reporting.

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