Diwali 2026: Mumbai Police Ban Flying Lanterns From October 31 To November 29 Across City

Mumbai Police prohibit sky lanterns over fire hazards and public safety concerns | Representative Images

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The Mumbai Police have imposed a 30-day ban on the use, sale and storage of flying lanterns, also known as sky lanterns, across Mumbai from October 31 to November 29, 2026, in view of the Diwali festival. The prohibitory order has been issued to ensure public safety and prevent potential risks to human life.

The order was issued on October 28 by Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and Executive Magistrate, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Ban Covers Use, Sale And Storage

According to the order, the use, sale and storage of flying lanterns have been prohibited within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate during the specified period.

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Police Cite Fire And Safety Risks

Flying lanterns released into the air can pose a fire hazard, potentially damage buildings and endanger public safety. In view of these risks, the police have appealed to citizens to strictly comply with the prohibitory order.

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