Diwali 2026: MPCB, BMC Warn Against Bursting Firecrackers On Mumbai Roads, Violators Face Action Under HC Orders | AI

Mumbai: As Diwali festival nears, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have appealed citizens to strictly comply with the Bombay High Court directions on firecrackers bursting. The HC directions are applicable for the entire state. The appeal comes at the time when the HC pulled up the Mumbai police and civic authorities for failing to implement its orders restricting the bursting of firecrackers on public roads and preventing air pollution, warning that it may initiate contempt proceedings against officials responsible for the lapses.

High Court Warns Of Contempt

As per HC directions bursting of firecrackers is prohibited on public roads, lanes, and footpaths as well as within a 100-meter radius of hospitals, educational institutions, government offices, and courts (all peace zones). And bursting of noise-making crackers anywhere during night time (10.00 pm to 6.00 am) is prohibited.

In a public notice, the authorities have also said that laser lights, high-intensity electric lights and beam lights are strictly prohibited in festivals/processions. If any event/procession is organized, noise intensity measuring devices should be kept at the event venue/procession is mandatory and prescribed noise limits must be adhered to even in private spaces. While Green firecrackers that produce less noise and pollute less should be used and these firecrackers should be burst within the time prescribed as per the rules, the notice says.

Authorities Urge Reduced Pollution

The notice also states that action will be taken against those violating the above instructions under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Indian Judicial Code, 2023 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1884.

Citizens can also register a complaint is any violations found in above instructions on MPCB's helpline on Maha Paryavaran App available on android and IOS.

Toxic Metals Found In Crackers

Meanwhile, Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation's highlighted that the tests conducted by the foundation found toxic heavy metals in firecrackers, including those sold as "green". The label guarantees nothing, least of all when the authorities aren't enforcing the rules.

"Every festival adds to the load. Firecracker smoke, noise, loudspeakers, lasers and floodlights arrive together, and the city's air gets no time to recover before the next celebration begins. This week the Bombay High Court observed that Mumbai's pollution is surpassing Delhi's, and it has summoned the BMC, MPCB and police chiefs on Oct 26. The festivals aren't over. Diwali is still ahead, followed by Christmas and New Year. If we don't act now, the air will only get worse, until it begins to harm our health. Children, the elderly and anyone with a breathing problem will pay first," Abdulali said.

She urged that one can celebrate without poisoning the city. Say no to firecrackers, report illegal sales and demand enforcement. It's time to ban all firecrackers, not just the fake "green" ones.

Earlier this week, the Bombay HC expressed displeasure over the authorities' failure to even issue public notices informing citizens about the restrictions, despite detailed directions passed on September 22 and October 15. The bench was particularly concerned that police officers were allegedly unaware of the court's orders, even as firecrackers were being burst on busy roads and processions were being held without the required permissions.

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