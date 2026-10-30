Diwali 2026: BEST Employees To Get ₹33,000 Bonus; ₹75 Crore To Be Distributed On November 3

More than 22,600 BEST employees will receive an increased festive payout ahead of Diwali | Representative image

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: In a Diwali bonanza for its workforce, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced an ex-gratia bonus of Rs 33,000 for each of its 22,654 employees. The total payout will amount to around Rs 75 crore, with the amount set to be credited directly to employees' bank accounts on November 3.

The announcement was made by BEST Committee Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao on Friday (October 30). This year's bonus marks an increase of Rs 2,000 compared to the amount distributed last year, offering additional financial support to employees ahead of the festive season.

Chief Minister's Guidance Behind Decision

According to Vishwasrao, the decision was taken following the guidance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The move aims to help BEST employees celebrate Diwali with their families. The bonus will benefit employees across the undertaking, which manages Mumbai's public bus transport services as well as electricity distribution in parts of the city.

Also Watch:

Rs 75 Crore Payout For Employees

The announcement comes as a festive relief for thousands of BEST workers, particularly those involved in keeping the city's bus services running daily. With more than 22,000 employees set to receive the payment before Diwali, the Rs 75-crore payout is among the significant annual financial benefits extended to the undertaking's workforce.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/