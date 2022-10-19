Diwali 2022: Shoppers make best of the festival after two years; Seen buying unique diyas, kandeel, toys, and crackers

Markets are flooded with the shoppers for Diwali shopping. | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Diwali shopping this year is different from previous years. While some said that the business was good after a break of two years, others said that the crowd was less and even less the purchasing power with which they had come. However, they made the most of it to ensure good results, as some kept the shops open even on Sundays.

Varsha Dongre, resident of Matunga, made her way through the crowded Suthar Chawl market street. She managed to buy "distinct" diyas among the many new arrivals she had come to check out this Diwali season.

"These were different than the ones we normally see. They are being carried by elephants. When I spotted them, I thought diyas would look better if they were held over something," said Dongre, as she explained the grandness they exhibited because of being carried by elephants.

She was among the many shopping in the crowded Crawford Market-Kalbadevi-Mohammed Ali Road belt for Diwali shopping that gave her a lot more "variety at a good price".

Shopkeepers say crowd is less this year

"The crowd is 30 percent less as compared to the pre-Covid years. Inflation has also played a dampener. Where a person would buy three to four pieces, only two are being bought," said Tinath Agarwal, of A to Z Home Furnishings at Crawford Market. The decrease in purchasing power was attributed to the loss of savings, a job, and a shift in thinking pattern."Among the pieces that are selling more are the Rajasthani prints," said Arun Kobal, store room incharge of A to Z.

"It is like the very way in which people think has changed. Also, due to the Ukraine war and the ban on goods from China, there has been a lot of difficulty in procuring materials. Local manufacturers are charging a higher amount," said Sahil Jamdar from The Kitchenware Company.

He claimed that some brands that were selling a tiffin box for Rs 1,499/-until two months ago were selling the same for Rs 2,819/-. "It is the same product. Even after the discount, it is still a high price," said Jamdar. Amjad Khan, in the crockery business, echoed the low business concern and said that the crowd was less and low-budget buyers were more.

The results vary from business to business

However, not all felt the same. Sooraj Pandey, who was selling clips and hairballs, was happy. "The crowd and sales are really good. It may be different for different businesses," said Pandey."

Some preferred the fewer crowds. "It is less crowded. We have come to shop for office decorations. We are also buying something for ourselves," said Maitri Halde, a resident of Malad who had come with her office colleagues for Diwali decoration shopping.

Vinod Shah, who sold Diwali decorations, said that the new items included floral decorations, different varieties of Kandeels, and hampers. "Floral decoration is being given in a big way as part of decoration for hampers," said Shah, who refused to negotiate on the prices of his products.

Artificial flowers with lights, velvet kandeels are famous.

Among the items sold were artificial flowers with lights, kandeels made of velvet material, and new patterns for designs."For now, I have purchased something for my kids. I will be looking at some more things. We plan to complete our shopping today," said Shikha Kumar of Thane, who had come to see with her child and purchased decorative hair clips.

"The crowd post-COVID is good. We have kept shops open even on Sundays. All kinds of clothes from all over the country are there this time," said Pradeep Dave, secretary of Mangaldas Cloth Merchant Association.

While clothes, kitchenware, and decorations were in demand, so was the case with crackers too. "In fact, there is less supply. Due to SC's judgment, there was some problem at the manufacturers' end. Demand otherwise, is good this year," said Abdullah Ghia, director of Essabhai Fireworks.

Kishore Pawar, who had purchased crackers in bulk, said he bought crackers worth Rs 10,000, which included a number of aerial ones. The popular multicoloured light-emitting crackers were Tiger Tail, Duck, Longer-lasting Anar, Silver, and Small Bombs.

Among the crackers people chose were those of light with different colors. "Those of sound and smoke are less in demand. People want ones that have more light," said Ashfaq Patni, another fire cracker seller.