Divyang Mela To Be Held On 1st September In Thane To Solve Issues Of Physically-Challenged People | Abhitash Singh FPJ

Thane: In order to solve the problems of disabled people in Thane district, all the government agencies at the district level will be present at one place and get to know the complaints of the disabled people and settle them under the initiative "Disabled Welfare Department Divyangche Dari" in Thane.

On Monday Thane district collector Ashok Shingare and chief executive officer of Thane zilla parishad Manuj Jindal informed that Divyang Mela has been organized on September 1, 2023. The additional chief executive officer zilla parishad Dr. Rupali Satpute, deputy chief executive officer Avinash Phadtare, head of social welfare department Sanjay Bagul and others were present on this occasion.

This meeting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm in the premises of Shiv Samarth Secondary School in front of Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane city on behalf of Social Welfare Department and Divyang Welfare Department of Zilla Parishad.

Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare Speaks On Initiative

Shingare said, "Through this gathering, this campaign is being implemented with the aim of reaching out to the disabled people and giving them the benefits of government schemes, to make them part of the mainstream, to give them a chance to live with dignity."

Shingare and Jindal informed that, "In this gathering, 50 stalls of various government departments will be set up to provide information about the various government schemes implemented for the disabled and the documents required for the same. Divyang Welfare Commissionerate, Divyang Economic Development Corporation and various other development corporations will also participate in this. Information about various government schemes, applications related to them, filling up the application for UDID card given to the disabled by the central government, applying for other documents related to the disabled, giving information about loan schemes, filling up the application for the disabled certificate etc. Also the benefits will be distributed to the eligible beneficiaries. Benefit of government schemes as well as artificial limb materials will be distributed to disabled persons through voluntary organizations. Also immediate action will be taken on the applications received on this day."

In Thane district, a total of six Municipal Corporations, all Panchayat Samiti, Municipal Council will also participate in this gathering. Through this gathering, personal benefit schemes will be brought to every disabled person, thus helping disabled people to get the benefits of government schemes easily.

Ramps, medical services, food and other facilities will also be provided for the disabled people who will attend this meeting in the premises of Shivsamarth Madhyamik Vidyalaya.

