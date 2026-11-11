Divale Koliwada Preserves 250-Year-Old Tradition As Thousands Welcome Sea Deity Shri Bahirinath During Diwali |

While Divale has transformed from a traditional fishing village into an urban neighbourhood and lifestyles have evolved with changing times, its residents continue to preserve a 250-year-old religious tradition with unwavering devotion. Thousands of devotees gathered at Divale Koliwada to welcome the village deity, Shri Bahirinath, who is believed to reside in the deep sea for 362 days of the year and is brought ashore during Diwali.

Centuries-Old Ritual Remains Integral To Koli Community's Cultural Identity

The annual ritual, which has been observed for nearly two-and-a-half centuries, is not merely a religious celebration but also an important part of the fishing community's cultural identity. The continued involvement of the local community and the Tandel family, which has carried forward the responsibility of serving the deity for six generations, remain the highlights of the tradition.

The Tandel family, earlier known as the Gan Tandel household and locally referred to as 'Devghar', has maintained the tradition of serving Bahirinath across six generations. The responsibility has been passed down through the family, beginning with the late Bematya Gan Tandel, followed by the late Bala Bematya Gan Tandel, the late Naga and Joma Bala Gan Tandel, the late Shanivar, Namdev and Krishna Naga Tandel, and the late Narayan Joma Tandel. The present generation of the Tandel family continues the legacy.

Family's Commitment Helps Preserve Divale's Religious Heritage Despite Modernisation

The family's commitment has ensured that the centuries-old practice remains intact despite the transformation of the village and its surroundings.

As per the tradition followed by Divale Koliwada, the deity is brought from the deep sea to the village on Narak Chaturdashi through a grand maritime procession involving hundreds of fishing boats.

The deity's arrival is accompanied by traditional rituals and devotional chants, creating a festive atmosphere across the Koliwada. Thousands of devotees, including women, youngsters and senior citizens, gathered to seek blessings.

Following the deity's arrival, a traditional palanquin procession was organised on Monday, November 9. The beats of drums, devotional slogans and religious ceremonies transformed the Koliwada into a vibrant centre of festivities.

On Tuesday, November 10, the deity is taken back to the sea, where it will remain for the next 362 days until the annual Diwali tradition brings it ashore once again.

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