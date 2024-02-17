Dismissed Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze Requests Laptop In Prison To Write Book & Study Case Evidence

Sachin Vaze | PTI

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze has sought a laptop to write his book and to study the evidence in the cases against him. The prison authority has objected to his plea and called it a ‘security threat’.

Vaze moved 10-page long application

Vaze had moved a 10-page long application, claiming that he had already written around 35,000 pages on anti-terrorism and allied laws.

Besides, he has planned the second part of his Marathi book titled ‘Jinkun Harleli Ladai’ based on the 26/11 terror attack, which has also been translated into English. He added that the prison authorities can monitor and check his device and delete whatever they find objectionable. For this he has cited the case of Prasad Purohit, who is at present facing a trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and has been allowed to use a laptop to study the case material.

Prison authorities object to demand

Objecting to the demand, the prison said that Vaze is an expert in computer manipulation and software and could misuse the device. They also said that other prisoners can also demand devices if Vaze is allowed.

The prison also cited the example of Praveen Mahajan whose rough script of a book on his brother, BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, who he killed, was leaked, raising questions about permission granted to him.