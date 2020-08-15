Disha Salian's father files charges against 3 men for spreading rumours

Father of the 28-year-old celebrity manager, Disha Salian, who allegedly committed suicide on the night intervening June 8 and 9, has filed a written complaint against three people for spreading malicuous rumours surrounding his daughter's character and death. While police are yet to initiate action upon the complaint, they will first verify if the allegations pitted in the letter are true and then probe it further.

According to police sources, the complaint has been filed against Puneet Vasishtha, Sandeep Malani and Naman Sharma, who have posted malicious and defamatory content about Salian at Malvani Police Station. While police have already said that strict action will be taken against rumour mongers spreading malicious information, they are taking legal opinions on this matter. A statement has been given by Salian's father, said sources.

Salian allegedly jumped off the 12th floor flat of a Malad highrise on the night intervening June 8 and 9. Six days later, Sushant Singh Rajput too committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging on June 14, spinning off various rumours and conspiracy theories linking the duo's deaths. Mumbai Police had then said there was no truth in the rumours about a link between the two deaths. Meanwhile, Salian's family too had issued a statement saying they did not suspect any foul play and had no complaint against anybody.

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi had filed a complaint with Versova Police against Vasishtha over reports that linked him to Rajput’s and Salian's death. After Vashistha had posted the malicious content on June 30, Pancholi claimed, in the complaint, that he is being defamed on various social media platforms despite reiterating that he had never met or heard about Salian until the news of her death surfaced.

While no FIR was registered in either of the cases, police are taking legal opinion to go further in the respective cases.