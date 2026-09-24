Disha Salian Death Case: ‘We Have Provided A Pen Drive With Eyewitness Testimony,’ Says Lawyer Nilesh Ojha

The CBI has begun its investigation into Disha Salian’s death following the Bombay High Court’s direction to register an FIR | File Photo

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, accompanied by his lawyer Nilesh Ojha, on Thursday submitted a pen drive containing what they claim is evidence related to Disha’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Mumbai.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha arrived at the CBI office at around 2.05 pm to submit evidence in the Disha Salian case. Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, was also present.

Evidence Submitted To CBI

Speaking to media persons, advocate Nilesh Ojha said, "We have provided a pen drive in this. This is its receiving copy. In that, particularly, there is a video graphed testimony of the eyewitness who saw the crime, and the police cover-up when they arrived. The second piece of evidence is about an eyewitness. This eyewitness is crucial to exposing the fraud by the police."

Advocate Ojha, while claiming that several high-profile people were involved in the case, said, "We have provided details of witnesses in a document and on a pen drive. There are no suspects now, they are named as offenders in the FIR, not mere suspects. Secondly, arresting them is mandatory, and that is precisely what we have submitted here. Now that the pen drive has been submitted, the court previously asked for evidence during the investigation. We have provided the evidence."

CBI FIR And Court Order

The CBI’s FIR, registered on September 13, is based on Satish Salian’s statement, as per the court’s order. The court, in its September 2 order, had clarified that "nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the investigating officer, there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected during the investigation.”

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Disha Salian was found dead at a Malad housing society in June 2020 after she fell from the 14th floor of a building. Mumbai police’s probe had concluded that there was no foul play. Alleging “suspicious circumstances”, Salian’s father filed a petition before Bombay High Court, through counsel Nilesh Ojha, asking for her death to be probed by CBI. While delivering its judgment, HC had directed CBI to register an FIR and initiate a probe in the matter.

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