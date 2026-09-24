Disha Salian Death Case: Advocate Nilesh Ojha Submits Pen Drive With Videos, Witness Accounts To CBI |

Mumbai: The Disha Salian death investigation saw a fresh development on Thursday as her father Satish Salian and advocate Nilesh Ojha submitted a pen drive to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), containing what they claim are crucial materials, including photographs, videos, witness accounts and digital evidence connected with the case. Ojha demanded that the agency examine the material and take swift action based on its findings.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ojha claimed that the pen drive contained a video recording of an alleged eyewitness along with other material that, according to him, supports the allegations made by Satish Salian.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Disha Salian's death case, Advocate Nilesh Ojha says, "The pen drive contains evidence from an eyewitness who saw Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea involved in the gang rape and murder of Disha, as well as the subsequent cover-up… pic.twitter.com/mjFDd2jOct — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

“We have all the witnesses. We mentioned three or four witnesses in our letter. And among them, there is a complete video recording of one eyewitness explaining what happened, how the murder happened, and how the body was placed there,” Ojha said.

Ojha went on to make serious allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and actors Sooraj Pancholi and Dino Morea concerning Disha's death.

Ojha claims witness accounts submitted

Ojha also referred to a person identified as Naved Mujawar, whose account, he claimed, was among the material relevant to the investigation.

According to Ojha, Mujawar had claimed to have witnessed Disha falling from the building. Ojha alleged that there were discrepancies between the witness's different accounts concerning the timing of the incident, the arrival of police and the clothes Disha was wearing.

“The testimony of these two witnesses is crucial for exposing the police fraud,” Ojha alleged.

He further claimed that Mujawar was associated with former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh and said Salian's side had requested the CBI to examine Shaikh's alleged role.

'CBI should begin arresting accused'

Following the submission, Ojha demanded swift action from the investigating agency.

“As per the rules, once today's formalities concerning the pen drive are completed, the CBI should begin arresting the accused immediately, without wasting time,” he said.

However, whether the material warrants arrests or any other action is a matter for the CBI and courts based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Reports said the material submitted to the agency includes video recordings, photographs, witness accounts, phone conversations and other digital information that Salian's legal team wants investigators to examine.

Satish Salian expects progress in '7-8 days'

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Satish Salian said he expected the CBI investigation to progress quickly following the submission of the material. He claimed developments could take place within “seven or eight days”.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Disha Salian death case | Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, says, "We are heading out today. Ojha (Advocate Nilesh Ojha) is accompanying me, along with Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma. We are all going together. We are leaving in about 15 minutes. We are going… pic.twitter.com/RrassuGb0J — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

The CBI recently registered an FIR following directions from the Bombay High Court for a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian's death. The FIR names several people whose alleged roles are to be investigated.

Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi deny allegations

However, Aaditya Thackeray has denied knowing or ever meeting Disha Salian and has rejected allegations connecting him with her death. While, Sooraj Pancholi has similarly denied any connection with Disha or her death. In a fresh statement on Thursday, Pancholi said he had never met either Disha Salian or Aaditya Thackeray and called for a thorough investigation.

Disha Salian, a celebrity manager, had died after falling from a residential building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Earlier Mumbai Police investigation had found no evidence of foul play, but the case is now being reinvestigated by the CBI following the Bombay High Court's directions.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.