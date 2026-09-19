Disha Salian Death Case: Father Satish Serves ₹500-Cr Defamation Notice To Aaditya Thackeray At Matoshree, Seeks Public Apology & Compensation |

Mumbai: Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, on Saturday served a Rs 500-crore defamation notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over statements concerning his pursuit of a fresh investigation into his daughter's 2020 death.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian has served a ₹500-crore defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over statements concerning his daughter’s death. The notice seeks an unconditional public apology and ₹500 crore in compensation pic.twitter.com/ADYEe7v3xV — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

According to reports, Satish's advocate Nilesh Ojha served the notice to Thackeray's legal team. The notice seeks an unconditional public apology, and Rs 500 crore in compensation.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Satish Salian’s advocate, Nilesh Ojha, has served a defamation notice on the legal team of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/TERjpwtI77 — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

Earlier this week, Satish had sent legal notices to Thackeray and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over remarks concerning his efforts to seek a fresh investigation into Disha's death. Reports said the two were given seven days to comply with the demands.

Notice objects to 'politically motivated' remarks

The notice takes objection to statements that allegedly portrayed Satish's legal efforts as politically motivated and suggested that he was being used as a tool against Thackeray.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian has served a ₹500-crore defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over statements concerning his daughter’s death pic.twitter.com/N0IEDysj1c — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

According to the notice, Satish contends that such remarks questioned his integrity and motives as a bereaved father pursuing legal remedies concerning his daughter's death.

After the notice was served, Ojha told reporters, “Work is done, the notice has been issued... and nobody could do a thing to us.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian arrived at Matoshree to serve a ₹500-crore defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray



Advocate Nilesh Ojha, counsel for Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, says, "Work is done, the notice has been… pic.twitter.com/n2kBQCvQ1Z — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

Ojha levels fresh allegations

Earlier in the day, Ojha also levelled a series of serious allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, including claims concerning drugs and purported CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

“The country is not foolish, and people have common sense,” Ojha said while making the allegations and challenging Thackeray to pursue legal remedies if he considered the claims false.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Advocate Nilesh Ojha, counsel for Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, says, "The country is not foolish, and people have common sense. The Narcotics Control Bureau report states that Aaditya Thackeray is involved in the drug business. There are CCTV… pic.twitter.com/OkDbxrsqAc — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

Satish seeks security for four

Ojha further claimed that Satish had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking immediate police protection for four people — Satish Salian, Ojha himself, Sameer Wankhede and Ashutosh Pathak.

According to Ojha, Satish requested that the CBI take steps to arrange security for them at earliest.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Advocate Nilesh Ojha, counsel for Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, says, "Satish Salian wrote a letter to the CBI requesting immediate police protection for four people: Satish Salian, myself, Sameer Wankhede, and Ashutosh Pathak. He requested the CBI to… pic.twitter.com/Id0hb8k3c3 — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

Aaditya Thackeray denies knowing Disha

Amid the renewed developments in the case, Aaditya Thackeray earlier this week publicly denied ever knowing or meeting Disha Salian.

“Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian,” Thackeray said in a post on X.

He described attempts to link him to the case as a deliberate, “evidence-free” campaign of character assassination motivated by political and personal considerations and called for an impartial investigation.

CBI registers FIR

The CBI recently registered an FIR following a Bombay High Court order directing a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding Disha's death. While the FIR refers to several people whose roles are to be investigated, no person has been named as an accused at this stage.

Disha Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.

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