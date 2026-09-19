Disha Salian Death Case: Father Satish Serves ₹500-Cr Defamation Notice To Aaditya Thackeray At Matoshree, Seeks Public Apology & Compensation

Mumbai: Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, on Saturday served a Rs 500-crore defamation notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over statements concerning his pursuit of a fresh investigation into his daughter's 2020 death.
According to reports, Satish's advocate Nilesh Ojha served the notice to Thackeray's legal team. The notice seeks an unconditional public apology, and Rs 500 crore in compensation.
Earlier this week, Satish had sent legal notices to Thackeray and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over remarks concerning his efforts to seek a fresh investigation into Disha's death. Reports said the two were given seven days to comply with the demands.
Notice objects to 'politically motivated' remarks
The notice takes objection to statements that allegedly portrayed Satish's legal efforts as politically motivated and suggested that he was being used as a tool against Thackeray.
According to the notice, Satish contends that such remarks questioned his integrity and motives as a bereaved father pursuing legal remedies concerning his daughter's death.
After the notice was served, Ojha told reporters, “Work is done, the notice has been issued... and nobody could do a thing to us.”
Ojha levels fresh allegations
Earlier in the day, Ojha also levelled a series of serious allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, including claims concerning drugs and purported CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.
“The country is not foolish, and people have common sense,” Ojha said while making the allegations and challenging Thackeray to pursue legal remedies if he considered the claims false.
Satish seeks security for four
Ojha further claimed that Satish had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking immediate police protection for four people — Satish Salian, Ojha himself, Sameer Wankhede and Ashutosh Pathak.
According to Ojha, Satish requested that the CBI take steps to arrange security for them at earliest.
Aaditya Thackeray denies knowing Disha
Amid the renewed developments in the case, Aaditya Thackeray earlier this week publicly denied ever knowing or meeting Disha Salian.
“Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian,” Thackeray said in a post on X.
He described attempts to link him to the case as a deliberate, “evidence-free” campaign of character assassination motivated by political and personal considerations and called for an impartial investigation.
CBI registers FIR
The CBI recently registered an FIR following a Bombay High Court order directing a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding Disha's death. While the FIR refers to several people whose roles are to be investigated, no person has been named as an accused at this stage.
Disha Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/