Disha Salian Death Case: Father Satish Salian Records Statement At CBI Office In Mumbai

Disha Salian's father Satish Salian along with advocates arrive at CBI office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: Disha Salian's father Satish Salian on Friday visited the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) office at BKC along with his lawyer Nilesh Ojha to record his statement in connection with Disha's death. Ojha claimed that Disha was gang raped and murdered and in his statement Satish Salian had named people who he claimed were allegedly involved.

Salian and Ojha had arrived at the CBI office at around 2 pm and the statement procedure was completed by around 6.30 pm.

Allegations Of Gang Rape, Murder

"We have provided details of gang rape, murder and cover up in this case has been shared with CBI. Points of the complaint is that Satish's daughter was gang raped and murdered and there was a cover up by concerned police officials," said advocate Ojha. He took names of several high-profile persons in connection with this case. He also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's case and Disha's case are interconnected.

Ojha also claimed that he has got extra-judicial confession of a former police officer. "More information will come to light when CBI will register the offence on Saturday.

Father Says Details Shared

Speaking to media, Disha's father Satish said, "Whatever complaint we had to give has been given to the CBI and soon you all will know the details. Those people had roles in this case their details has been given to the agency,"

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Earlier Probe Found No Foul Play

Disha Salian was found dead at a Malad housing society on June 8, 2020, after she fell from the 14th floor of a building. Mumbai police’s probe had concluded that there was no foul play. Alleging “suspicious circumstances”, Salian’s father filed a petition before Bombay High Court, through counsel Nilesh Ojha, asking for her death to be probed by CBI. While delivering its judgment, HC had directed CBI to register an FIR and initiate a probe in the matter.

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