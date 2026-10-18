Disha Salian Death Case: Father Files Defamation Suit Against Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray And 7 Others

Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, has filed a defamation suit against nine people in a Thane court | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, has filed a defamation suit against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and seven others in the City Civil Court in Thane.

Suit Likely To Be Heard On October 21

The suit, filed on Saturday, is likely to come up for hearing on October 21. Besides the Thackerays, the other respondents are Sanjay Raut, Anil Deshmukh, Sushma Andhare, Akhil Chitre, Aseem Sarode, Nikhil Waghle and Varun Sardesai.

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Father Alleges Defamatory Statements

Salian has alleged that he has been subjected to a sustained campaign of defamatory, misleading and derogatory statements while pursuing legal remedies in connection with his daughter's death.

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