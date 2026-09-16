Disha Salian Death Case: Father Alleges Irregularities In Body Landing Position, Missing Scene-Reconstruction Records

Satish Salian has raised questions before the CBI over the reported location of Disha Salian’s body and the reconstruction exercise | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: In his complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Disha Salian's father Satish has claimed that the alleged landing position of Disha's body was under serious circumstances.

Satish, in his complaint, had alleged that Disha's body was shown as having landed approximately 25 feet away from the building where the incident took place, whereas the subsequent scene-reconstruction, dummy test allegedly failed to reproduce such a landing.

“The alleged landing position of the body is another serious circumstance. Victim DS's body was shown as having landed approximately 25 feet away from the building, whereas the subsequent scene-reconstruction/dummy test allegedly failed to reproduce such a landing. Significantly, the records/videography of this reconstruction is now alleged to be missing from the investigation record of local police,” the FIR had claimed.

Statement Recorded By CBI

On Friday, Salian's father Satish had recorded his statement with the agency. As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Satish Salian, there were extraordinary contradictions regarding victim Disha's mobile phone.

The FIR is registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offenders, public servants disobeying directions of law with intent to save persons from punishment and public servants framing incorrect records with intent to save persons from punishment under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Satish Salian, along with his lawyer Nilesh Ojha, met CBI officials on Friday to record his statement in connection with Disha's death. Ojha had claimed that Disha was gang raped and murdered and, in his statement, Satish Salian had named people who he claimed were allegedly involved.

After recording his statement at the CBI office in BKC, Salian said on Friday, "Whatever complaint we had to give has been given to the CBI and soon you all will know the details. Those people who had roles in this case, their details have been given to the agency."

Allegations Of Interlinked Cases

Advocate Ojha on Friday had taken names of several high-profile persons who he claimed were involved in this case. He also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's case and Disha's case are interlinked. Ojha also claimed that he has got an extra-judicial confession from a former police officer.

The CBI's FIR, registered on Sunday, is based on Satish Salian's statement, as per the court's order. The court, in its September 2 order, had clarified that "nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the investigating officer, there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected during the investigation.”

Disha Salian Death Case

Disha Salian was found dead at a Malad housing society in June 2020 after she fell from the 14th floor of a building. Mumbai police’s probe had concluded that there was no foul play.

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Alleging “suspicious circumstances”, Salian's father filed a petition before Bombay High Court, through counsel Nilesh Ojha, asking for her death to be probed by CBI. While delivering its judgment, HC had directed CBI to register an FIR and initiate a probe in the matter.

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