Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Says Parents Must Get Answers, Questions Probe Delay

The Bombay High Court has raised questions over the investigation into Disha Salian’s death and the delay in addressing her parents’ concerns | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the father of Disha Salian, manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, must get answers to the questions surrounding his daughter’s death, observing that “a father has lost his daughter”. The court also questioned the state government over the delay in completing the investigation into the case.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and R R Bhonsale was hearing a petition filed by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, seeking a fair and thorough investigation into her death.

Court Questions Investigation Delay

During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire questioned why the family had approached the court after five years.

The bench, however, asked what the government had done during those five years. It questioned why the police had not registered an offence and completed the investigation in accordance with law.

The bench also said the parents may not have recovered from the shock of their daughter’s death and that this could explain the delay in approaching the court. It noted that the authorities themselves had reopened the inquiry after three to four years.

Focus On Investigation

The court made it clear that it was not concerned with political allegations or politicians in the case. “We have nothing to do with politicians. We are concerned only with the father’s petition,” it said, adding that its focus was on the manner in which the investigation was conducted.

The bench raised serious questions over the accidental death report (ADR) inquiry conducted under Section 174 of the CrPC. It questioned how the inquiry was conducted and later restarted after several years.

“What about the investigation you conducted for six years? Is all this futile?” it asked.

Questions Over ADR Inquiry

The court also pointed to alleged shortcomings in the panchnama, including the absence of direct CCTV footage, inconsistencies in witness statements about the closed door and non-compliance with post-mortem guidelines.

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The state maintained that Disha’s death was accidental and that she had died by suicide. Hire said her parents’ statements were recorded after the incident and that their present stand was different. He denied any foul play and said the post-mortem was conducted under Covid-19 restrictions.

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