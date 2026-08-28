Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Concludes Hearing On Father’s Plea, Reserves Order

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on Satish Salian’s petition seeking a thorough investigation into his daughter’s death | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday concluded the hearing on a petition filed by Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, and reserved its order. Disha, who worked as a manager for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from a building in Mumbai in June 2020.

Satish Salian has alleged that his daughter did not die by suicide but was assaulted and murdered. He has sought a fair and thorough investigation, alleging that the police failed to register his complaint.

The State government has maintained that the preliminary investigation by the Mumbai Police indicated that Disha had died by suicide.

Court Examines Circumstances

During Friday’s hearing, the bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and RR Bhonsale examined various aspects of the circumstances surrounding Disha’s death. The court sought clarification from the government regarding various aspects in the panchnama.

The court also examined the injuries visible in the photograph and questioned whether the injuries were consistent with a fall from such a height. The government submitted that Disha had fallen on her face, suffered a skull fracture and sustained a serious jaw injury, apart from other injuries.

The court clarified that it was not drawing any conclusions at this stage, but said the circumstances needed to be examined to determine whether they raised genuine suspicion.

Court Questions Investigation Delay

During Thursday’s hearing, the government had questioned the delay of nearly five years in approaching the court. The bench, however, questioned what action the authorities had taken during this period and why an offence had not been registered and investigated in accordance with law.

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The court also observed that Disha’s parents may not have recovered from the shock of losing their daughter, which could explain the delay. It further noted that the authorities themselves had reopened the inquiry after three to four years.

Order Reserved

The court has now reserved its order on the petition.

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