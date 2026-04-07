Disgusting! Insect Found In Meal Served On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express Train - PHOTOS | Manu X Account

Mumbai: A viral post on social media has triggered concern after an insect was spotted in a meal served aboard the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, raising fresh questions over onboard food quality and hygiene standards. Responding to this, the IRCTC has claimed that they have fined the service provider Rs.10 Lakhs and have ended the contract with them

The post, shared by user ‘Manu’, shows a photograph of a meal tray provided to a passenger during the journey. The tray includes standard items typically served on the route: sabji, dahi, gravy, rice and dal.

Found an insect in Vande Bharat train food (Ahmedabad → Mumbai). Atleast 2 such cases in my coach, everyone stopped eating after that.



Vendor: M/S Brandavan Food Products (part of RK Group).@fssaiindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial



Just one request to the… pic.twitter.com/rNrfVaNN5b — Aditya Didwania (@adityadidwania) April 6, 2026

However, what has drawn attention is the visible presence of an insect emerging from the dal and rice that is mixed in a single container. In the caption, the user claims that there were two more such cases in their coach. When the incident came to light, the passengers refused to eat the food.

The post also names the vendor: Brandavan Food Products (part of RK Group). The IRCTC has responded to the tweet stating they regret the inconvenience caused. Furthermore, they alledge that they have fined the service provider a hefty fine of Rs.10 Lakhs and have ended the contract. They also added that the kitchen has been sealed for deep cleaning and pest control.

Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. The matter has been viewed with utmost seriousness and a hefty penalty of Rs 10 lakh along with termination notice of the contract is being issued to the Service Provider. The kitchen is sealed for deep cleaning and pest control. Hygiene… — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 6, 2026

The incident has once again brought focus on food safety measures on premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express, where passengers expect higher standards of cleanliness and quality.

Concerns are being raised over how such lapses occur and whether sufficient checks are in place before meals are served to passengers. Furthermore, it questions the conditions under which the food is being prepared and stored.

Passenger Report Swollen Lips After Eating Vande Bharat Meal

In a separate incident that has further intensified concerns, a passenger reported a serious health issue after travelling on a Vande Bharat Express, alleging that the onboard meal triggered a severe allergic reaction.

The passenger, identified by her X handle @AyushiS54377868, said she was travelling on train number 22500 from Varanasi to Deoghar on March 27 in coach E1 when the incident occurred. According to her post, she developed a strong allergic reaction shortly after consuming the lunch served on board.

@RailwaySeva @drmljn Kindly look into the matter urgently. I was travelling in Vande Bharat 22500 E1 coach on 27.3.26 and after consuming lunch, I developed a severe allergy which could have been life threatening. My Son (2 yrs) too developed diarrhoea. (Photo attached for ref) pic.twitter.com/KBdyppDq4m — The_Mediocre_Fille (@AyushiS54377868) March 30, 2026

She also claimed that her two-year-old son fell ill during the journey and suffered from diarrhoea. In images shared online, the woman showed visibly swollen lips along with a doctor’s prescription, stating that the condition could have become life-threatening had medical attention been delayed.

The passenger later sought hospital treatment within 24 hours and recovered. She also flagged concerns over the drinking water provided on the train, describing its taste as unusual.

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