 Disgusting Act In Virar: Fruit Vendor Caught Using Overflowing Gutter Water To Wash Fruits
Disgusting Act In Virar: Fruit Vendor Caught Using Overflowing Gutter Water To Wash Fruits

In Virar, a street vendor was caught using filthy sewage water from an overflowing gutter to wash and sprinkle fruits like apples and grapes. Local resident Vishwanath Shetty recorded the act and alerted authorities, but received dismissive responses. The viral video has sparked public outrage, raising serious food safety concerns and demands for strict action against unhygienic vendors.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Virar: A shocking incident that highlights a grave threat to public health has surfaced in Virar. A street vendor was caught red-handed using filthy water from an overflowing gutter to wash and sprinkle over fruits like apples and grapes before selling them. This disgusting act was exposed by a vigilant local citizen.

About The Incident

The incident took place yesterday around 3:00 PM at the Global City Naka in Virar. Vishwanath Shetty, a conscious resident of the area, noticed the vendor's unhygienic practices and managed to record a video as evidence.

After capturing the footage, Shetty immediately alerted the authorities by calling 112 and also contacted the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). However, according to audio clips of his conversations with the officials, Shetty reportedly received evasive and dismissive responses, with authorities showing a lack of urgency to take action.

article-image

The video of the vendor using sewage water has gone viral on social media, sparking intense anger among residents. Citizens are expressing deep concern over the safety of street-sold produce and are demanding immediate, strict action against such vendors who play with the lives of the public.

The incident serves as a grim warning to consumers to be extremely cautious when purchasing fruits from roadside hawkers.

