Disgruntled Khadse hints he may consider other options

Mumbai: All is not well in Maha BJP. After failing to retain power in the state, even after a midnight coup that saw Fadnavis being installed as Chief Minister along with Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM, the party is facing trouble from within. Veteran party leader Eknath Khadse has yet again expressed his displeasure over party's neglect towards OBC leaders and its dilly-dallying over taking action against rebels. Khadse along with daughter-in-law and party MP Rekha Khadse and his daughter Rohini Khadse, who lost the assembly election from Muktainagar, aired his views at the party's core committee meeting of leaders from Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik and Ahmednagar held on Saturday.

Khadse, who was denied ticket in the assembly election, has been sulking over BJP's decision not to give him prominence in the recently held assembly election. He has repeatedly expressed displeasure over lack of any concrete explanation from the party over his decision to resign from the Fadnavis led ministry in 2016 in the wake of corruption charges.

Khadse reiterated that he has got enough evidence against the party insiders who worked against the BJP and the party nominee and his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly poll. ''I will disclose those details with the permission of state party president,'' Khadse said his supporters after attending the meeting.

Khadse was reacting to the statement by former water resources minister Girish Mahajan that Khadse's daughter lost as Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena put up united fight against her. Mahajan, who is the blue-eyed boy of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, asked Khadse to give evidence if any to substantiate that his daughter was defeated by party insiders. Further, Mahajan said there has not been any neglect or injustice against OBC leaders in the party.

Khadse two days ago had said, "It’s not just Khadse and Pankaja. There are at least a dozen party members who were either denied ticket or turned rebels. They feel they should get back their rightful place in the party.” He further stated that like in victory, the responsibility should be shared in defeat also.