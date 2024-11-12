 'Disgraceful Man': BJP Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Asking EC Officials To Check His ‘Urine Pot’ During Bags' Inspection
'Disgraceful Man': BJP Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Asking EC Officials To Check His 'Urine Pot' During Bags' Inspection

'Disgraceful Man': BJP Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Asking EC Officials To Check His ‘Urine Pot’ During Bags' Inspection

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Thackeray's bags were inspected on Monday on a helipad in Maharashtra's Yavatmal under the model code of conduct for Maharashtra assembly elections. In the video released by Thackeray, he is heard asking the officials to inspect his 'urine pot' along with other luggage.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's bags were inspected on Monday | File

Mumbai: A day after infuriated Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray released a video of social media showing the officials frisking his bags in helicopter as a security check, the BJP has taken a jibe at Thackeray for his language. BJP's Amit Malviya slammed Thackeray saying,"His language is worse than a street lout."

Thackeray's bags were inspected on Monday on a helipad in Maharashtra's Yavatmal under the model code of conduct for Maharashtra assembly elections. Thackeray was on his way for an election rally.

Posting on X, BJP's Amit Malviya said, Uddhav Thackeray threatening election commission officials for doing their job is the worst thing you will see today. His language is worse than a street lout. He asks them to check his ‘urine pot’ too. This disgraceful man was Maharashtra’s Chief Minister till sometime back. This is the ugly face of MVA."

article-image

Thackeray Asks Officials To Also Inspect His 'Urine Pot' & Helicopter's Fuel Tank

In the video released by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, he is heard asking the officials if they check the bags of PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, or CM Eknath Shinde among his other rivals. He further mockingly asks them to also inspect his 'urine pot' along with other luggage and fuel tank of his helicopter.

Although Thackeray did not stop the officials doing their job, however he was upset that his luggage was frisked unlike the leaders in power. He also angrily demand to send him videos of officials inspecting bags of PM Modi, Amit Shah and his other rival politicians.

After the incident, addressing the election rally, Thackeray said, "I am not angry at the system. They are doing their work, I am doing mine." Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya reacted to the incident slamming the authorities for taking actions only against opposition leaders. 

