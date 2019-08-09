Disaster relief or disaster tourism? Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan takes selfies on visit to flood affected areas

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan was caught in controversy as he was seen waving hands and smiling while travelling in a boat in flood affected areas for inspection. The villages can be seen as he is smiling and waving in the video.
Many political parties condemned the action and asked whether the Maharashtra Minister had gone for disaster relief or disaster tourism. Raju Shetti, former MP and the chief of the Swabhimani Paksha, was quoted as saying in Hindu report, “It is shameful that in a critical situation like this with the crisis not yet in hand, the Ministers of the BJP government should indulge in such levity. Instead of focusing on how to rescue people from backwater villages and reaching out to them, they are taking token tours of this region.”
The Congress and the NCP also criticised Mahajan for taking selfies as three districts Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, have suffered severely due to flood. On other hand, the locals claimed that state administration is deficient in rescuing them or providing any kind of assistance.
