Dirty, Waterlogged & Unsafe: Here Is Why Travellers Despair Mumbai's LTT

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) has become a grim representation of the city’s darker side, as visitors and passengers are greeted with dingy surroundings and dimly lit areas on arrival. The approach road connecting the nearest suburban station, Tilak Nagar, is in a deplorable condition, with waterlogging being a frequent issue. Unsavoury elements, particularly under the flyover, have made it an unsafe environment for travellers.

Despite claims of revamping by the authorities, passengers argue that the condition outside the station remains unchanged, worsening during nighttime. LTT (daily average footfall 60, 000) handles an average of 28 pairs of long-distance trains daily, with many arriving in the early morning or late at night, leaving passengers with no choice but to rely on public transportation.

“This vulnerability is exploited by rogue auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, who manipulate meters or take longer routes to overcharge unsuspecting travellers. The situation is aggravated by their frequent presence on the platform premises, soliciting customers and engaging in fraudulent practices. A prepaid taxi stand, which was established to combat this issue, was eventually dismantled,” a frequent traveller told The Free Press Journal.

Round-the-clock drive by RTO necessary

Ram Prasad Dubey, a commuter from Kalina, expressed frustration over the lack of proper policing, stating that a cartel of notorious drivers operates at LTT without consequences. Commuter activists suggest that a round-the-clock drive by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) is necessary to eradicate this problem.

Efforts have been made by railway and transport officials to improve the situation outside the station, but they have proven unsuccessful so far. In the past, commuters, especially women, have reported nightmarish experiences in the area. Sandhya Iyer, a resident of Chembur, shared her ordeal of encountering waterlogging at multiple locations while escorting her mother to LTT, comparing it to a “triple jump” challenge.

Inadequate slope maintenance during concretisation

A Government Railway Police official revealed that inadequate slope maintenance during the concretisation of the surface has resulted in frequent waterlogging near the main entrance and surrounding areas of the terminus. The poorly maintained connecting road to Tilak Nagar Railway Station has become a breeding ground for diseases such as dengue and malaria due to stagnant water and potholes.

“One of the major railway terminus of city for long-distance travel, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus fails to provide a welcoming experience to visitors, tarnishing the city’s reputation. Urgent action is required to address the lawlessness, poor infrastructure and unscrupulous practices that persist in and around LTT,” said Surendra Nair, a resident of Vidya Vihar.

When contacted a Central Railway spokesperson he said, “We will look into the matter.”