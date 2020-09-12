Dip in Mira-Bhayandar’s recovery rate, active cases soar

Bhayandar: The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has slightly dropped to 83.97 per cent from 85 per cent in the past ten days as the number of patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has gradually soared from 1,496 on September 1 to 1,880 on September 10.

Total of 39 people has lost their lives due to the infection in the corresponding period, taking the total number of fatalities to 460 till Thursday night. Consequently, the overall case fatality rate (CFR) is pegged at 3.15 per cent, 12.88 is the percentage of active cases.

Meanwhile, 221 more people tested positive on Thursday taking the total number of cumulative positive cases to 14,596 out of which nearly 1,990 new cases have been added in this month.

However, the civic administration has attributed the surge in cases to an increased number of tests each day. Laying special emphasis on testing, the health department has conducted around 9,852 tests in the past ten days. Also around five lakh people have been screened by 326 teams comprising health workers under MBMC’s second edition of the Chase-the-Virus drive, which envisages door-to-door surveillance across the twin-city.

As per MBMC records, 37,291 people were under observation, even as a total of 55,062 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 40,199 tested negative, 14,596 positive and reports of 260 people were still awaited. Notably, seven reports have been tagged as inconclusive.