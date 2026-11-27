Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: No Flags, Posters Or Deodorants Allowed At Mahalaxmi Racecourse Today; Check Full List Of Permitted & Prohibited Items Here | File Pic

Mumbai: Fans attending Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026 concert in Mumbai on Friday, November 27, will have to follow a detailed set of entry restrictions.

The concert, scheduled at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, has a list of prohibited items that includes flags, banners, posters, sharp objects, deodorants, makeup products and even pens. The restrictions issued by BookMyShow have been introduced citing security concerns and attendees have been advised to check the guidelines before arriving at the venue.

What Is Not Allowed?

According to the organisers' guidelines, concertgoers cannot carry flags, banners or posters inside the venue. Sharp objects such as knives, blades and sharp jewellery, along with lighters and laser pointers, are also prohibited.

Items that could be thrown into the crowd, including water balloons, eggs, markers and pens, are not permitted. Empty bottles of any material, including glass, metal and plastic, are also on the restricted list.

Selfie Sticks, GoPros & Drones Not Allowed

Other prohibited belongings include umbrellas, professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, GoPros, drones and recording equipment. Aerosols, spray sunscreens, deodorants and makeup products, including creams, cannot be carried inside.

Large bags, backpacks, laptops and tablets are also prohibited. However, power banks are permitted. Attendees who need to carry medicines must produce a valid prescription at the venue.

What Can Attendees Carry?

Concertgoers can carry power banks and prescribed medicines, provided they have a valid prescription for verification. Visitors must also carry a government-issued photo identity card for entry checks.

Organisers have advised attendees to reach the venue well in advance to avoid long queues and follow instructions issued by event staff and security personnel.

Why Are Flags & Posters Restricted?

The restrictions on flags and banners come months after a controversy at Diljit Dosanjh's Calgary concert in Canada in May 2026. During the performance, some attendees were seen waving pro-Khalistani flags. The singer reportedly asked security personnel to remove those disrupting the event, triggering criticism from sections of the Punjabi community.

Diljit later addressed the controversy through an Instagram Story, clarifying that he had no objection to people carrying flags or banners to express their identity or support. He said his concern was with the intent behind such actions, particularly if they involved harassing fans or disturbing the concert.

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