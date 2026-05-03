'Jitne Jhande Dikhane Dikhao': Diljit Dosanjh Throws Pro-Khalistani Flag Bearers Out Of Canada Concert; Netizens React– Watch VIDEO

Diljit Dosanjh Throws Pro-Khalistani Flag Bearers Out Of Canada Concert |

During the Aura 2026 concert in Canada, singer Diljit Dosanjh reportedly took a firm stand after a few individuals in the audience were seen raising pro-Khalistani flags. Security personnel removed three men from the venue following the incident. As the situation unfolded, Diljit addressed the crowd, saying, "edi jagah jedi kaam di aa othe use karo (use these things where they are actually useful)."

Diljit Dosanjh just showed what spine looks like. At his Canada concert, he threw Khalistanis out of the show. pic.twitter.com/l7ZsrK5EC4 — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 2, 2026

https://t.co/t5Yq9dUfIf



Good that he took a stand !! — Aryavarta (@aryavarta009) May 2, 2026

The video quickly went viral on social media, dividing fans online. While some praised Diljit for taking a stand and applauded the removal of the individuals, others argued that he did not directly criticise them. One user wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh just showed what spine looks like. At his Canada concert, he threw Khalistanis out of the show." Another commented, "Good that he took a stand!" However, a section of users disagreed, saying, "Except he didn’t criticise them. He didn’t say Khalistan doesn’t exist, he said this isn’t the place for protest. Nothing more." Another added, "Spine? He didn’t criticize them. Instead he talked Punjab, Punjab, Punjab to appease them, don’t even once mention India so as not to offend them. He essentially said that he always raises Punjab issue himself. In other words, why are Khalistanis showing him flags when he is."

Except he didn’t criticise them. He didn’t say Khalistan doesn’t exist, he said this isn’t the place for protest. Nothing more. — Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) May 2, 2026

Spine? He didn’t criticize them . Instead he talked Punjab, Punjab, Punjab to appease them, don’t even once mention India so as not to offend them . He essentially said that he always raises Punjab issue himself . In other words, why are Khalistanis showing him flags when he is… — Archer (@seekingkasturi) May 2, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh has made his stance clear, stating that he will not tolerate disruptions at his live shows, referring to past incidents like the one at the Surrey concert, and warning that he will not allow any disturbance at the venue or let such behaviour go unchecked.

He further highlighted that his connection with Punjab has always been deeply rooted, whether during the farmer protests, the Punjab floods, speaking about the Komagata Maru incident on The Jimmy Fallon Show, or raising issues related to Punjab on Indian national media platforms. “Charity is not my job,” he said. “It’s the love for the motherland and its people that makes us all come and do it. But if someone still wants to protest just because I sat on TV in front of someone, I don’t care, keep doing it (as translated).”