Dilapidated Anganwadis In Gavhan Village: CIDCO Urged For New Buildings & Land Allocation

CIDCO |

Concerned over the deteriorating condition of four anganwadi centres in Gavhan village, CIDCO has been urged to construct new buildings with adequate land allocation to ensure the safety and welfare of children attending the facilities.

Formal Plea

A formal representation has been submitted to the Managing Director of CIDCO, with copies forwarded to MLA Prashant Thakur and MLA Mahesh Baldi, by the Panvel Panchayat Samiti member Jignasa Kishor Koli seeking urgent intervention in the matter.

In her memorandum, Koli stated that Anganwadi Centres Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Gavhan village are in an extremely dilapidated condition and pose a serious risk to the children enrolled there. The ageing structures, she said, could lead to accidents at any time, raising significant concerns about student safety.

Debris Fear

Koli further pointed out that CIDCO had carried out demolition action against an unauthorized structure located in front of Anganwadi Centres Nos. 1 and 2 on June 10, 2025 . However, remnants of the demolished structure were reportedly found along the access road leading to the anganwadis even a year later , creating fear among students and parents. According to the representation, this has also adversely affected student enrolment at the centres.

The memorandum also highlighted another incident in which CIDCO demolished an adjacent unauthorized building on May 25. During the operation, portions of the structure reportedly fell onto the anganwadi roofs, damaging the metal sheets covering the buildings.

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Monsoon Threat

As a result, there are growing concerns that rainwater may leak into the classrooms during the upcoming monsoon season, causing inconvenience and potential safety hazards for young children attending the centres.

Koli has demanded that CIDCO engineers conduct an immediate inspection of the facilities and make provisions under the corporation's development fund to construct new anganwadi buildings along with suitable land for their operation.

Local residents and parents have also expressed concern over the condition of the centres and have urged CIDCO to treat the issue as a priority. They have called for a swift and positive decision to ensure safe and secure educational facilities for children in Gavhan village.

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