Digvijay demands probe into Maharashtra ex-CM’s Remdesivir purchase

Mumbai: As the controversy has sprung up over the supply of Remdesivir, the Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday demanded that Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis should be investigated from which account he bought Remdesivir worth Rs 4.5 crore and also with whose permission. It is absolutely shameful, he noted.

In a tweet he said, ‘’ And also was GST paid? When patients in hospitals are running from pillar to post for Remdesivir injection here we have an ex-CM cornering these rare injections for his political gains.’’

On the other hand, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter on the ongoing politics over Remdesivir especially the manner in which Fadnavis went to the police station after the pharma company director was summoned for inquiry about the stock of 60,000 Remdesivir vials.

Without naming Fadnavis, she tweeted with a video about Fadnavis and other BJP leaders questioning the police, “When people across the country are begging for the Remdesivir injections and struggling to somehow get a bottle of the drug to save their lives, at that time the act of hoarding by the BJP leader who was once at a responsible position is an act against humanity."

The state Congress chief Nana Patole urged the state government to conduct an inquiry and take action against Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the state council Pravi Darekar and BJP legislator Prasad Lad for putting pressure on the police who are investigating the hoarding of Remdesivir. ‘’ It is quite strange that after the police summoned the Bruck Pharma director to inquire about the Remdesivir stock of 60,000 vials, BJP leaders rushed to the police station in his defence. Why Fadnavis is sympathetic towards the company director when another director was arrested for hoarding and blackmarketing in Gujarat?,’’ he asked.

‘’When stockpiling of Remdesivir by a private person is not allowed during the present coronavirus pandemic, how did Fadnavis get permission to procure it?’’ he asked. He further asked ‘’Have the Union Ministers allowed BJP and Fadnavis to stockpile and black market Remdesivir?’’