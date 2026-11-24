Scammers posing as Mumbai police allegedly duped a Kolkata senior citizen of ₹1.74 crore through a digital arrest threat | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into a digital arrest case in which a senior citizen was duped by scammers posing as policemen from Andheri police station and induced to break his fixed deposit (FD) and transfer money to different beneficiary bank accounts.

According to CBI sources, a writ petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court by the petitioner, a resident of New Town, Kolkata, seeking a direction to the CBI to take up the investigation of an FIR registered in January 2025 at Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station, West Bengal. Vide an order dated August 13, 2026, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CBI.

Scammers Posed As Police Officers

The facts of the case are that on January 21, 2025, the victim informed Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station that on January 8, 2025, he had received a phone call from an unknown number.

The caller introduced himself as a representative of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and told the victim that his number would be blocked within two hours.

After an enquiry, the call was reportedly forwarded to Andheri Police Station in Mumbai, where the caller stated that the complainant was a suspect in a fraud case and that an arrest warrant had already been issued against him. Thereafter, he received all types of letters from different legal agencies.

Victim Transferred Rs 1.74 Crore

Under panic, the complainant paid a total amount of Rs 1.74 crore to bank accounts provided by the scammers in four separate transactions after breaking his bank FD. In this regard, the complainant also submitted a grievance on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

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Following the complaint, Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station registered an FIR and initiated a probe. The Economic Offences Branch of the CBI has recently taken over the probe and initiated an investigation into the case, agency sources said.

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