INTERPOL Red Notice subject Ashish Kumar was brought to New Delhi after being located in Kazakhstan | File Photo

New Delhi, November 23, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Haryana Police, has successfully secured the return of Red Notice subject Ashish Kumar from Kazakhstan to India on November 23, 2026.

The subject was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Haryana Police. The incident occurred in November 2025, when a dispute arose between the deceased and the subject during a marriage function.

Subsequently, while the deceased was travelling from the venue, the subject, along with his associates, deliberately intercepted and stopped his vehicle midway and brutally assaulted him. The assault resulted in fatal injuries, which led to the death of the deceased.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Haryana Police, has successfully secured the return of the Red Notice subject, ASHISH KUMAR, from KAZAKHSTAN to India today. The subject was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Haryana Police. The incident occurred in November 2025, when a dispute arose between the deceased and the subject during a marriage function. Subsequently, while the deceased was travelling from the venue, the subject, along with his associates, deliberately intercepted and stopped his vehicle midway and brutally assaulted him. The assault resulted in fatal injuries, which led to the death of the deceased. The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with Law Enforcement Agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. Since 2019, over 300 wanted criminals, including 75 fugitives during 2026 so far, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels. (Pic Source: CBI) — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

CBI SECURES DEPORTATION OF WANTED FUGITIVE ASHISH KUMAR FROM KAZAKHSTAN https://t.co/atsJEHiLYj — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 23, 2026

Red Notice Issued In September 2026

At the request of Haryana Police, a Red Notice was published in September 2026 against the subject through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located at Almaty (Kazakhstan) immigration.

The subject arrived in New Delhi on November 23, 2026, where he was taken into custody by officers of Haryana Police.

Over 300 Wanted Criminals Brought Back Since 2019

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation.

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Since 2019, over 300 wanted criminals, including 75 fugitives during 2026 so far, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels.

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