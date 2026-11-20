CBI Deports Mohd Mazin From UAE To India After INTERPOL Red Notice In Maharashtra Marriage Fraud Case Involving 14 Women | File photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Maharashtra Police, has successfully secured deportation of the Red Notice subject MOHD MAZIN, from UAE to India on 20.11.2026.

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The subject was wanted in a case registered by the Maharashtra Police. The subject lured the victim on the false promise of marriage, established physical relations with her and subjected her to physical, mental and financial exploitation, including dishonestly receiving Rs. 18 Lakh from her. The charge sheet has already been filed before the competent court.

Investigation further revealed that he had similarly exploited 13 other women on the pretext of marriage, obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts. The accused subsequently absconded abroad.

At the request of Maharashtra Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. The subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities granted deportation of the subject to India.

The escort team of Maharashtra Police visited UAE where the subject was handed over to them. The escort team from India, along with the subject, arrived at Cochin International Airport on 20.11.2026.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with Law Enforcement Agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. Since 2019, over 300 wanted criminals, including 74 fugitives during 2026 so far, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels.