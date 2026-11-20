Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Seeks 60 More Days For Probe, Court Demands Details Of 90-Day Investigation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday sought an additional 60 days to continue its investigation into Twisha Sharma's death. However, the district and sessions court in Bhopal asked the agency to first furnish details of the investigation conducted over the past 90 days. The application was submitted before additional district judge (ADJ) Pallavi Dwivedi.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha Sharma's parents, said, "CBI had demanded an extension of 60 days for further investigation. But the court has asked CBI for details of investigation of 90 days."

Pandey further said that counsel for Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh had filed an application seeking separate cells in Bhopal Jail, citing safety concerns.

The application was submitted before the Bhopal court on Nov 14. The jailer has since submitted a report to the court. According to Pandey, arrangements have been made for them in accordance with the jail manual.

The CBI, in its application, stated that it had filed a chargesheet on Aug 18, 2026, along with a request for additional time to conduct further investigation. The court had taken cognisance and allowed the request.

According to the CBI application, forensic examination of the digital video recorder (DVR) and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the residence is still required to verify continuity and investigate alleged tampering.

The agency is also awaiting forensic data extraction from Twisha Sharma's iPhone at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi.

Twisha died at her husband's residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills on May 12.

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