Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Row Intensifies As BJP-Affiliated Farmers Burn Draft Copies, Oppose Land Restrictions Across 78 Villages | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anger against the Bhopal Master Plan 2047 draft erupted on Wednesday at the Huzur tehsil premises, where hearings on objections were underway. On the third day of the hearing, farmers associated with the BJP from nearly 78 villages across Bhopal and Sehore districts burnt copies of the draft, protesting restrictions imposed under the catchment area and Bhoj Wetland Protection Zones (BIZ-1 and BIZ-2).

Calling it a “plan for destruction, not development”, BJP-backed Phanda Janpad president Pramod Singh Rajput alleged that despite provisions under the TNCP Act, he had been excluded from the hearing committee.

Farmers alleged that government projects and commercial activities were being permitted while individual landowners faced severe restrictions.

They cited the example of a farmer owning 44,000 sq ft being allowed construction on only 4,000 sq ft. Farmers warned of a massive agitation in Bhopal if their land rights were not protected.

Officials accused of framing rules without ground assessment

Farmer Vivek Khandelwal alleged that officials changed land use across 78 villages without conducting ground inspections or properly demarcating 16 drains connected to the Kolaras river.

Objector Manohar Singh claimed that satellite surveys conducted during floods showed the lake boundary extending up to roads, potentially putting nearly 50 colonies at risk of being declared illegal.

Farmers also cited discrepancies in land-use classifications in Sewaniya Gaud, Ratibad, Barkhedi and Khudaganj.

Congress, BJP leaders unite behind farmers

Congress rural district president Anokhi Man Singh Patel questioned why untreated wastewater from Hamidia Hospital, Chirayu Hospital and the collectorate continued to enter the lake while farmers faced restrictions. She demanded implementation of the 2005 master plan.

Farmer leader Vinod Nageena questioned the lack of action against influential farmhouse owners around Kaliyasot and Kerwa. BJP MP Alok Sharma also supported farmers, demanding Agriculture-1 and Agriculture-2 classifications instead of zero-development zones.

Land restrictions may affect 200 villages

Objector Sanjay Jain said nearly five lakh people across 200 villages, including areas along the Bhopal-Indore highway, could be affected by zero-permission rules.

He highlighted the disparity between urban and rural norms: Construction is permitted within 50 metres of the lake in municipal areas, while rural areas face a 250-metre restriction.

Villages flag double standards

In Adampur Chhawani, 200 acres, including PMAY housing, have been marked industrial despite 20,000 residents and 113 recent Swamitva Yojana registrations.

In Mugaliya Chhap, nearly 700 verified houses risk being declared illegal based on 1960 population records, while an 85-acre MCU campus and 10-acre stadium are coming up nearby.

Kolukhedi residents also oppose rural restrictions despite being part of BMC Ward 3 and paying municipal taxes.

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